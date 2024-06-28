June business news in Dayton: Huge indoor pickleball project, Mudlick Tap House moving, Wawa breaks ground and more

Downtown Dayton restaurant plans to relocate to Uptown Centerville in 2025

Mudlick Tap House is relocating from downtown Dayton to Uptown Centerville.

“The restaurant is very much alive and well,” said Jennifer Dean, who owns Mudlick Tap House with her husband, Forrest Williams. “After 10 years in business, nearly eight of them in downtown Dayton, we have decided to relocate to Uptown Centerville.”

With the move, they are downsizing the restaurant’s footprint. The restaurant will be located in a 6,000-square-foot, single story building with a patio at 110 W. Franklin St., across from The Brunch Pub. Their current location at 135 E. Second St. is 14,800 square feet with three stories.

Rite Aid to close all Ohio stores, transfer prescriptions to Walgreens, workers say

Rite Aid is closing all of its stores in Ohio and will transfer prescriptions to Walgreens, according to several workers at multiple locations in the region.

Employees said they were notified of the planned closures, with some of them happening soon, such as the Springfield location where signs are posted to notify the community.

There are 142 Rite Aid stores in Ohio, including a dozen in the Dayton region. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October and at the time said it planned to close 15 stores in Ohio, according to court records.

‘Silicon Heartland’ construction on schedule at Intel semiconductor plants that will employ 3,000

Construction is progressing on schedule for two new Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants being built in New Albany.

Intel began construction in late 2022 and is building the two plants simultaneously, said Linda Qian, communications director for the California-based company’s Ohio community relations team. Currently 1,000 construction workers are on site, a number the company expects will grow to 7,000.

Construction workers and suppliers are being drawn from across the state, including the Dayton-Springfield-Butler County region, according to Ohio Department of Development data. Intel expects the local region also will supply technicians, engineers, administrative and other support workers. Ten local colleges and universities are part of an Intel-funded statewide effort to get workers trained for the jobs.

Massive, vacant Trotwood shopping center sold for $1.2M; renovation planned

The former Salem Consumer Square shopping center in Trotwood now has new owners who hope to redevelop the existing strip center for new businesses.

Located on Salem Avenue, south of Olive Road and west of Salem Bend Drive, the 30-acre site was put up for auction late last year and was subsequently purchased by National Eagle LLC for a total cost just under $1.2 million.

The starting bid for the damaged 275,000-square-foot retail strip was $800,000.

Wawa breaks ground on Ohio’s first location with many more to come

The first Wawa in Ohio is planned to open in April 2025, and there was recently a groundbreaking ceremony.

The chain of more than 1,000 convenience retail/fuel stores operating in eight states has plans for a huge expansion in Ohio, as well as surrounding states, in the coming years. As many as 60 Wawa stores are expected to be open across the Buckeye State, which includes four others within the first half of 2025.

In addition to what’s expected to be Ohio’s first Wawa in Deerfield Twp. on Fields Ertel, Greater Cincinnati stores also will include ones in Liberty Twp., Fairfield, Mason and Springdale, and all are expected to be open by summertime next year. Statewide, there will be 11 stores opening by mid-2025.

3 new stores open at Dayton Mall

Three new stores recently have opened at Dayton Mall.

Toy Nation, which has an assortment of toys and novelties for the family, is located on the upper level near JCPenney. Its other location in Ohio is at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin.

Popper’s Tea, which offers has a wide selection of premium teas from classic blends to exotic flavors and even Bubble Tea. opened in the former Blossom Juicy Bar location at a corner space of the mall’s food court. This is the seventh location of Popper’s Tea, which has stores in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Talk N’ Fix, which offers smart device repair and sells new and used cellular devices and accessories, is located on the upper level near the food court between Popper’s Tea and daycare center I Class Academy.

Lebanon’s Breakfast Club to open second cafe in Springboro’s Wright Station

One of the area’s favorite restaurants is coming to Springboro’s Wright Station.

The Breakfast Club Café & Coffee Roastery is opening their second location in Warren County and will be moving into the newest building under construction in Wright Station at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.

The Breakfast Club is a self-described “mom and pop restaurant” that originally began in 1993 in Dayton, and is now located on North Broadway in Lebanon.

Huge indoor pickleball project under Riverside review, hopes to open this year

A proposed pickleball complex on 12 acres of long-dormant Riverside land calls for more than 18 indoor courts, which developers say would make it the largest facility of its kind in the state.

The city of Riverside is reviewing plans by Dayton Pickleball Club LLC, which aims to address what its leaders see as a significant demand for a large, dedicated, local site for the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

The 4740 Linden Ave. land near Carroll High School has been unused since 2015, but it is a central location for Dayton-area pickleball enthusiasts, said Mike Bettencourt of Black Barn Pickleball, which is the planned name of the project.

