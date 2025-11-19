Jury finds former teacher’s aide guilty of assaulting autistic boy on Fairborn bus

Sentencing is scheduled for January in the court of Adolfo Tornichio, court records show.

Olinger had pleaded not guilty to the charges, having disputed how aggressively she handled the student’s physical outburst at the Bellbrook school.

The incident took place Jan. 28, at a Greene County Educational Service Center program at 60 E. South St., police records show.

According to police records, the 8-year-old student at the school, who is nonverbal and has special needs, was being difficult while boarding the bus at the end of the school day and began to grab and pull on the school bus aide’s hair. Olinger then came onto the bus and took him off the bus aide.

The incident was in Bellbrook, but happened on a Fairborn bus.

In statements, Olinger said that she picked him up by his harness as she tried to put him in his seat as he was kicking and “bucking,” which led to him falling and hitting his head on the side of the bus.

Olinger said that she had been the primary aide for the student since October 2024, according to the report. She has not been employed at the Greene County Educational Services Center since the end of January.

The bus aide said that the incident was much more aggressive, saying that Olinger “roughly threw” the child into his seat, hitting his head into the window and leading to him crying out in pain, according to the police report. She said that Olinger apologized to the boy but added that the way Olinger handled him was “aggressive” and “hostile.”