Jury finds man guilty in 2019 Miami Twp. hotel shooting

The trial of Jesse Lamar Shepherd, 29, started Monday in the courtroom of Judge Richard Skelton. Shepherd was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of attempted aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, according to the Miami Twp. Police Department.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. March 25, according to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.