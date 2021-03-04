Jury finds man guilty in 2019 Miami Twp. hotel shooting

A Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury this week a man guilty of a 2019 hotel shooting in Miami Twp.
The trial of Jesse Lamar Shepherd, 29, started Monday in the courtroom of Judge Richard Skelton. Shepherd was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of attempted aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, according to the Miami Twp. Police Department.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. March 25, according to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Police were called Dec. 18, 2019, to a hotel near the Dayton Mall, for a report of a man shot in the head, which led to a car chase and then a crash at Nicholas and Dryden roads.
Shepherd then fled the scene. He was arrested in February 2020.
The investigation, apprehension and prosecution was the result of cooperation and efforts involving the Miami Twp. Police Department, Miamisburg Police Department, Moraine Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Police Department, the SOFAST Task Force of the United States Marshal’s Service and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.