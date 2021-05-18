JUST IN: City OKs new Cornerstone of Centerville district that will charge annual fee

dayton-daily-news logo
The Cornerstone of Centerville Community Development Authority approved by the city council Monday night will include about 88 acres at the 156-acre mixed-use complex. FILE
Credit: FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – A district with authority to charge Cornerstone of Centerville landowners an annual fee and to have oversight of activities has been approved.

Centerville City Council Monday night voted in favor of the plan to create the proposed 88-acre Cornerstone of Centerville Community Development Authority.

The vote followed a public hearing, and the authority will become effective June 16, according to city records.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Centerville, Washington Twp. hiring 11 full-time firefighter/paramedics

The authority would charge district landowners $750 per acre each year. It would also provide maintenance and encompass more than half of the property – including residential units - at the 156-acre mixed-use complex off Wilmington Pike near Interstate 675, city records show.

The city owns a nearly 20-acre park in what would be part of the district, but would not be charged a fee, Centerville documents state.

The district would involve several restaurants and other businesses, including Corelife Eatery, First Watch, Firehouse Subs, Cooper’s Hawk, and Home2Suites by Hilton, records show.

ExploreEARLIER: 28-year-old Centerville water tank focus of $1.3M county work

It would also involve about 380 residential units, including Cornerstone Apartments, Dogwood Commons and 37 single-family attached units proposed by Oberer, officials have said.

It would not include large retailers Cabela’s, Costco and Kroger, documents show.

