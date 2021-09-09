dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: Ex-Ohio State Buckeye bringing new cookie business, jobs to Dayton area

A new business is planning to open its first Dayton-area and is looking to fill more than 50 jobs. CONTRIBUTED
A new business is planning to open its first Dayton-area and is looking to fill more than 50 jobs. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON TWP. — A new business is planning to open its first Dayton-area location and is looking to fill more than 50 jobs.

Crumbl Cookies expects to open a Washington Twp. location this fall at Yankee Station on Ohio 725 at Washington Village Drive, according to Oberer Realty Services, Ltd.

The franchise owner of Crumbl-Washington Township will be former Ohio State University football and ex-NFL player Reggie Germany and his wife, Oberer said in an announcement Thursday.

Crumbl has signed a lease to occupy 2,300 square feet at that site, the developer said. The store is hiring 50 plus positions, including managers, shift leads, drivers, bakers, and other full and part-time crew members, according to Oberer.

In May, the Utah-based business announced the first of three Cincinnati area locations.

Since starting three years ago, Crumbl has expanded to 225 bakeries in 34 states, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, according to Oberer.

