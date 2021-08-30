JUST IN: Former Kettering state rep among petitions validated by elections board

He will face Bob Scott for the District 2 from which five-term member Joe Wanamaker resigned earlier this year, citing health reasons.

The District 2 seat expires at the end of 2023 and Kettering’s charter mandates the slot remain vacant until after the November election.

Allen, who was elected in 2013 and 2017, is among two incumbents seeking two at-large council seats in Moraine, records show.

Fry, who won the election to Riverside City Council in 2017, is one of four city council candidates for as many seats in that city.