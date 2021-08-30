JUST IN: Former Kettering state rep among petitions validated by elections board

DAYTON — A former state representative’s name will be on the ballot for Kettering City Council this fall while incumbents of similar jobs in Moraine and Riverside have been qualified to seek re-election.
The Montgomery County Board of Elections said today John White, Ora Allen and Brenda Fry all have valid petitions to be on the ballot Nov. 2.
The board, however, voted that the petition for at-large Kettering City Council candidate Gregory Wiesemann is invalid.
White, Allen, Fry and Wiesemann all filed petitions within two days of the Aug. 19 deadline for their respective races, elections records show.
White won election to the 38th District of the Ohio House of Representatives nearly 20 years ago and served multiple terms after serving on Kettering council, records show.
He will face Bob Scott for the District 2 from which five-term member Joe Wanamaker resigned earlier this year, citing health reasons.
The District 2 seat expires at the end of 2023 and Kettering’s charter mandates the slot remain vacant until after the November election.
Allen, who was elected in 2013 and 2017, is among two incumbents seeking two at-large council seats in Moraine, records show.
Fry, who won the election to Riverside City Council in 2017, is one of four city council candidates for as many seats in that city.