JUST IN: Kettering keeps fireworks ban, adds $850K in emergency rental aid

Kettering has voted to keep its fireworks ban and seek $850,000 more to help south suburban residents with emergency rental funds. FILE

KETTERING — Kettering has voted to keep its fireworks ban, and also seek $850,000 more to help south suburban residents with emergency rental funds.

The city joins Beavercreek, Dayton, Fairborn, Germantown and Oakwood in opting out of a state law allowing limited fireworks use starting July 1.

Kettering also wants to add rental assistance money available for low-income, qualifying households in Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp.

ExploreEARLIER: School levies: Oakwood OKs tax renewal for ballot; Kettering vote expected

Both issues were approved by Kettering City Council Tuesday night.

The city’s continued fireworks ban addresses Ohio House Bill 172, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed last year.

Starting July 1, Ohio will allow the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on private property except in communities choosing to opt out, according to the state.

ExploreRELATED: Longevity of Kettering city managers called ‘very unusual’ as new search starts

The law will permit people to set off fireworks on specific days, including the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, records show.

Meanwhile, council approved more funds available through the federal emergency rental assistance program in an agreement it has with Montgomery County.

Kettering oversees the program for Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp. because it is home to the municipal court that handles eviction cases for all four jurisdictions, Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard said.

ExplorePUBLIC SAFETY: Kettering police start zone designed to deter crime in public exchanges

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

