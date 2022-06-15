JUST IN: Kettering keeps fireworks ban, adds $850K in emergency rental aid

Starting July 1, Ohio will allow the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on private property except in communities choosing to opt out, according to the state.

The law will permit people to set off fireworks on specific days, including the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, records show.

Meanwhile, council approved more funds available through the federal emergency rental assistance program in an agreement it has with Montgomery County.

Kettering oversees the program for Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp. because it is home to the municipal court that handles eviction cases for all four jurisdictions, Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard said.