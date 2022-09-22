dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering man with Oakwood business named Ohio Realtors president

Ralph Mantica, broker/owner of Kinzeler Realty at 2404 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, has been named president of the Ohio Realtors organization.

Mantica, of Kettering, was among three officers recently announced for new positions with the statewide real estate organization.

Others included President-elect Ali Whitley with RE/MAX Crossroads in Akron and Treasurer Michelle Billings, a Coldwell Banker real estate agent in Cincinnati, according to Ohio Realtors. Mantica served as the group’s treasurer the past year.

A University of Dayton graduate, Mantica has been a member of the Ohio Realtors Board of Directors since 2006, was named state Realtor of the year in 2018 and previously served as a National Association of Realtors director, officials said.

He has served as a member and in leadership on a variety of Dayton Area Board of Realtors committees and task forces, including as its president in 2015, three years before he was named the local group’s Realtor of the year, according to the Ohio board.

Mantica is a 2016 graduate of the Ohio Realtors Leadership Academy and has served as District 5 vice president, according to the state organization.

Mantica is a member and parish council member of St. Albert the Great in Kettering and a member of the Alter High School’s Knights of Gold, a football alumni association.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

