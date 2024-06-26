Kettering Fire Dept. promotes 5, hires 8 firefighters

Assistant Chief Brian Beaver, Battalion Chief Brett Davenport, and Captains AJ Bacon, Kent Denlinger and Ryan McClure all were awarded promotions to those titles, Chief Mitch Robbins said.

Recently hired were firefighter/paramedics Brandon Boykin, Scott Burrows, Dakota Mangan, Josh Mumpower, Justin Poppe, Matthew Ray, Jonathan Steinker and Danielle Walter, according to the city.

The department is budgeted this year for 57 firefighters, 15 captains, five battalion chiefs and two assistant chiefs, Kettering records show.

The KFD’s $17.6 million in expenses account for 18.7% of the city’s budget this year. Personnel costs are estimated to consume about 84.6% of the department’s 2024 spending.