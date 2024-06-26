BreakingNews
Bloody start to summer: Dayton’s had 6 shootings, 17 injuries, 2 dead. Mayor says this is unacceptable

Kettering Fire Dept. promotes 5, hires 8 firefighters

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Kettering’s Fire Dept. recently promoted or hired more than a dozen members — about 15% of its total staff.

An assistant chief, one battalion chief, three captains and eight firefighter/paramedics were recently elevated in — or added to — the department, which city records show is budgeted for 84 jobs this year.

Assistant Chief Brian Beaver, Battalion Chief Brett Davenport, and Captains AJ Bacon, Kent Denlinger and Ryan McClure all were awarded promotions to those titles, Chief Mitch Robbins said.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering jewelry business doubling Far Hills site’s size, adding jobs

Recently hired were firefighter/paramedics Brandon Boykin, Scott Burrows, Dakota Mangan, Josh Mumpower, Justin Poppe, Matthew Ray, Jonathan Steinker and Danielle Walter, according to the city.

The department is budgeted this year for 57 firefighters, 15 captains, five battalion chiefs and two assistant chiefs, Kettering records show.

The KFD’s $17.6 million in expenses account for 18.7% of the city’s budget this year. Personnel costs are estimated to consume about 84.6% of the department’s 2024 spending.

ExplorePOPULAR: Oakwood schools pick Kettering educator as new high school principal
In Other News
1
Bloody start to summer: Dayton’s had 6 shootings, 17 injuries, 2 dead...
2
Dayton brewery launches wine, mead and cider program
3
Old Crow Medicine Show turns 25, will perform soon at the Rose
4
The basics of home inspections
5
Beavercreek considering three options for November parks levy

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top