Kettering Health announces return to normal for key services after cyberattack

The network Monday announced its online patient portal, MyChart, was back online, though only to view and schedule appointments, view prescriptions, order refills, message providers and view test results.

The network also said that it is working to identify what data was impacted and will directly notify those affected, possibly with fraud protection services like identity theft or credit monitoring.

“We are confident that our cybersecurity infrastructure and employee security training will effectively mitigate future risks,” the release said.

Kettering Health has continued to recover after the May 20 cyberattack caused a system-wide technology outage, leading to canceled appointments and procedures, from regular appointments to crucial surgeries and redirecting EMS away from its hospitals.

Last week the hospital network said it was able to get back access to its internal health records software, and that 80% of phones, lab systems and imaging equipment were restored.

Ransomware group Interlock claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming to have 941 gigabytes of data from the health network.

Cybersecurity firm Comparitech said those files allegedly include identification cards, payment data, financial documents and more.