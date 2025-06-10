Breaking: Owners of Meadowlark, Wheat Penny to open new Dayton restaurant

Kettering Health announces return to normal for key services after cyberattack

Kettering Health's Springboro Health Center. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Kettering Health's Springboro Health Center. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By and Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago
X

Kettering Health has announced that weeks after a cyberattack took down the health network’s technology systems, that it has resumed normal operations for several key services.

In a release, the health network said that those services include inpatient and outpatient services like surgery, imaging, retail pharmacy and physician office visits. In addition, it said that its phone lines and call centers are stable and functioning across the organization.

The network Monday announced its online patient portal, MyChart, was back online, though only to view and schedule appointments, view prescriptions, order refills, message providers and view test results.

ExploreKettering Health’s online patient portal, MyChart, back up

The network also said that it is working to identify what data was impacted and will directly notify those affected, possibly with fraud protection services like identity theft or credit monitoring.

“We are confident that our cybersecurity infrastructure and employee security training will effectively mitigate future risks,” the release said.

Kettering Health has continued to recover after the May 20 cyberattack caused a system-wide technology outage, leading to canceled appointments and procedures, from regular appointments to crucial surgeries and redirecting EMS away from its hospitals.

ExploreKettering Health talks publicly about cyberattack and frustration of patients

Last week the hospital network said it was able to get back access to its internal health records software, and that 80% of phones, lab systems and imaging equipment were restored.

Ransomware group Interlock claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming to have 941 gigabytes of data from the health network.

Cybersecurity firm Comparitech said those files allegedly include identification cards, payment data, financial documents and more.

In Other News
1
Ohio homeowners insurance rates up 36.4% - Are you getting your money’s...
2
County coroners’ future as elected officials sees signs of life
3
Dayton police plan gunshot detection, drones, plate readers in 3...
4
Yellow Springs’ state audit lists $19K penalty; Matt Dillon blames IRS...
5
With Public Health out, Dayton needs partner for violence interruption...

About the Authors

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter