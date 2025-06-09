Kettering Health’s online patient portal, MyChart, back up

At this time, patients can use MyChart to view upcoming appointments, schedule appointments, view prescription lists and order refills, message providers and view test results, the hospital organization said.

For more information on what’s accessible right now for Kettering Health patients on MyChart, Kettering Health published an FAQ page at ketteringhealth.org/mychart-limited-capacity.

This comes after Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry’s latest update to staff, saying the hospital organization wanted to get patient experiences back to normal.

“That doesn’t mean everything’s back online, but it means from our patient and consumer standpoint, patients will be able to interact with us in a way that they are accustomed to in the past,” Gentry said.

The hospital organization is continuing to recover from a May 20 cyberattack, which resulted in the ongoing system-wide technology outage.

“Everything will not be completed, but our goal is an environment which feels relatively normal to our patients and allows for us to care for them in a comprehensive manner,” Gentry said.

Last week, the ransomware group Interlock claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, saying on its data leak site that it had 941 gigabytes of data, amounting to more than 730,000 files, from Kettering Health.

Those files allegedly include identification cards, payment data, financial documents and more, according to the cybersecurity firm Comparitech.

The hospital organization has made strides in getting back to being fully operational. Last week, Kettering Health was able to get access back to its internal health records software.

Additionally, about 80% of the phones, laboratory systems and imaging equipment are restored, Gentry said on June 5. Radiation oncology is fully functional. Work continues on internet access and restoring pharmacy systems.

“I want to thank everyone for their resilience,” Gentry said.

Kettering Health is still utilizing its temporary support lines. Kettering Health patients with urgent health questions can call 937-600-6879 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

After hours, Kettering Health Medical Group patients can call MatchMD at 1-866-257-5363.

For medical emergencies, patients are urged to go to the nearest emergency department.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.