Kettering Health cyberattack: What questions, concerns do you have?

Kettering Health is set to open a new senior care facility at 1745 E. Stroop Road June 23. FILE

Kettering Health is set to open a new senior care facility at 1745 E. Stroop Road June 23. FILE
Local News
By Samantha Wildow and
46 minutes ago
A cyberattack is causing a system-wide technology outage at Kettering Health.

The Dayton Daily News is hearing from area residents about concerns they have with accessing their medical records, filling prescriptions, making medical appointments — and fear about what personal information may be compromised.

The attack forced some medical procedures to be canceled, brought down phone lines and the MyChart patient portal and diverted emergency crews to other facilities.

In the wake of the incident, Kettering Health warns that scammers are pretending to be from the hospital system and are calling people trying to get credit card information as payments for medical procedures.

And Premier Health is telling employees to brace for increased patient volume diverted from Kettering Health even though its access to patient information is limited.

What questions or concerns do you have? Fill out our form below:

