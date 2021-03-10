Kettering mayor: 2020’s COVID issues saw ‘heightened human connection’

Kettering, which budgets more than 10% of its spending on parks and creation, canceled the Fraze Pavilion’s concerts and festivals, called off its Independence Day celebration at Delco Park and closed the Kettering Recreation Complex before reopening it with limitations.

“During 2020, I have felt and witnessed worry, defeat, anger, joy, fear, hope, inner strength and heightened human connection,” Patterson said.

“In a matter of months, our residents, city employees, business owners and patrons worked together to reinvent the essence of the self starter” patented by city namesake Charles Kettering, he said.

“And through it all I think we learned that each day can be a good one or a bad one depending on how we choose to look at it. It’s all about perspective,” Patterson added. “It’s all about resilience. And, in a matter of months, all of you emerged as heroes.”