Kettering mayor: 2020’s COVID issues saw ‘heightened human connection’

Mayor Don Patterson said in his final state of the city address that the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic tested Kettering and its residents’ resilience like few other times.
COVID-19 closed businesses, cut jobs, forced isolation and closed the door on the “home to summer fun” in 2020 while also presenting a common adversary, he said Tuesday night in a pre-recorded speech presented at Kettering’s City Council meeting.
“Last year was one of the toughest tests for all of us, and we did the best we could with what we had,” Patterson said.
“Last year was exhausting with crushing moments of loss, along with unforgettable opportunities to serve one another,” he added.
Major employers WilmerHale and Synchrony Financial left their respective sites at Miami Valley Research Park and Kettering Business Park, prompting a “significant loss in revenue,” and budget and city job cuts, he said.
Kettering, which budgets more than 10% of its spending on parks and creation, canceled the Fraze Pavilion’s concerts and festivals, called off its Independence Day celebration at Delco Park and closed the Kettering Recreation Complex before reopening it with limitations.
“During 2020, I have felt and witnessed worry, defeat, anger, joy, fear, hope, inner strength and heightened human connection,” Patterson said.
“In a matter of months, our residents, city employees, business owners and patrons worked together to reinvent the essence of the self starter” patented by city namesake Charles Kettering, he said.
“And through it all I think we learned that each day can be a good one or a bad one depending on how we choose to look at it. It’s all about perspective,” Patterson added. “It’s all about resilience. And, in a matter of months, all of you emerged as heroes.”