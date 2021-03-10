Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion targets July 1 opening, recruiting for seasonal jobs

KETTERING – The Fraze Pavilion is targeting a July 1 opening and is recruiting to fill seasonal jobs.
Details on events and services planned will be dependent on state-mandated COVID-19 protocols, Kettering Parks Recreation and Cultural Arts Director May Beth O’Dell told the Dayton Daily News.
But plans are moving forward with a 2021 season at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue, she said.
“We think we’re cautiously optimistic about how we can approach it,” O’Dell said.
“I think a lot of the options that we have available will still provide us with an opportunity to deliver a season in 2021. But what that looks like right now it is virtually impossible to clearly identify,” she added.
Kettering hopes to have a better idea of Fraze plans by April 30, O’Dell said. Meanwhile, it is moving ahead with plans to fill seasonal jobs.
Traditionally, those jobs include about 250 positions, all but a few part-time, she said.
Kettering canceled the 2020 Fraze season last May, along with other popular summer activities last May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since opening in the early 1990s, it has annually hosted dozens of concerts, and the city has held free festival and events at Lincoln Park Civic Commons next door.