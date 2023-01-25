Kettering school board officially approves health care executive as new member

A graduate of Miami University and Indiana Wesleyan, Richards also serves on the Kettering City Schools Forward Foundation board of directors and previously served on the Woodhaven Swim and Tennis Club board of directors.

Kettering board members are paid the maximum amount allowed under Ohio statute, the district’s bylaws state. That is $125 per meeting, according to the Ohio School Boards Association.

Parks, a 19-year board member, retired from the board to focus on professional work opportunities, according to her Dec. 29 letter.

The board previously said Parks’ successor will complete the remaining year of the term, with the expectation that they will run for election for a full four-year term in November 2023.