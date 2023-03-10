Kettering schools treasurer leaving district for Warren County ESC job

Furniss said Kettering is both a great community and school district. He’s been employed at Kettering Schools since December 2021.

“I regret the timing,” Furniss said. “I would never leave Kettering for another K-12 school.”

During his tenure as treasurer, Kettering passed a new 5.99-mill property tax levy for daily operations, expected to generate an additional $8.7 million per year.

The levy will cost a homeowner $209.65 annually per $100,000 of home value. This was a permanent levy, meaning it will not go back before voters again for a renewal vote in the future.

Furniss said he was proud of that accomplishment and said the treasurer job at Kettering Schools was “a great job.”

Furniss previously served as the treasurer of Kings Local Schools, Reading City Schools, Lebanon City Schools, and Mason City Schools.