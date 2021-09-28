Kettering to seek $4.8M for main road improvements

The Marshall and Dorothy projects are both scheduled for 2026-27, he added.

Kettering City Council Tuesday night is expected to approve seeking regional planning funds. Awards are likely to be announced by spring 2022, Bergstresser said.

This year Kettering’s request, city records show, will include:

•$723,000 of the estimated $1.2 million Wilmington repair and resurfacing from Beaverton Drive to East Stroop Road with a local share of $633,557.

•$400,000 of the $637,000 Woodman repair and resurfacing from Wilmington to Stocker Drive with a local share of $237,200.

•$1,000,500 for the estimated $1.7 million Marshall project from East David Road to Wilmington with a local share of $750,237.

•$1.53 million for the $2.557 million Dorothy work from South Dixie Drive to Haig Avenue with a local share of $1.02 million.

The MVRPC is responsible for transportation planning in Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and parts of northern Warren County.

In March its board approved more than $11.9 million in projects funded by Surface Transportation Program, according to commission records.

In the upcoming cycle, it has $14.4 million in STP funds, said Paul Arnold, an MVRPC manager. It also has $5.2 million for simple resurfacing projects and $1.3 million in transportation alternatives, he said in an email.