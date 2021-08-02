Kettering’s choice to head business growth brings Dayton-area experience

City Manager Mark Schwieterman said Schrimpf’s experience and commitment to the city “are unique and will have a positive impact” for Kettering.

“Amy is very passionate about Kettering’s future for both businesses and the community at large,” Schwieterman said in a statement.

“She has proven that she can successfully lead innovative projects and collaborate with businesses on solutions — even during economic downturn,” he added. “She has worked with global companies, locally-owned businesses, as well as business organizations and community groups.”

Kettering last week approved a plan to offer a Miami Valley Research Park medical device business $200,000 in job-creation incentives.

Schrimpf called the deal to keep Resonetics’ 140-plus jobs and add more than 90 others “important as their manufacturing and research and development facilities are located throughout the nation.”

Schrimpf worked a combination of about 10 years with the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District and the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, records show.

In November 2009 she was also elected to her first of two terms as an at-large city councilwoman. Schrimpf gained the most votes among six candidates that year, and won re-election going unopposed for one of two city-wide seats in 2013, according to election records.

“I obviously love the city,” she said. “And taking the economic development experience I have from previous jobs I’m happy to put that to work for the city.”