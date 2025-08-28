Kindred Hospital behavioral health unit reopens under new leadership

Breaking: Erica Baker disappearance in Kettering: Reward offered; search continues

Kindred Hospital Dayton CEO Reginald Lee speaks during a celebration of the hospital's reopening of its behavioral health unit on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Lee said there was too much emphasis on telemedicine for psychiatric consultations before Kindred brought management of its inpatient behavioral health unit in-house earlier this month.

Kindred Hospital Dayton has reopened its inpatient behavioral health unit under new leadership and with a new staff, tripling the number of inpatients in three weeks.

Hospital CEO Reginald Lee said Kindred, located at 707 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., brought management of the unit in-house on Aug. 1 after its contract with Life Care expired, and now has a full staff of physicians and nurse practitioners who can see patients every day.

“It was just not working,” Lee said about the agreement with the management company.

Lee said there was too much of an emphasis on telemedicine for psychiatric consultations leading to empty beds.

There are now 17 patients in the behavioral health unit, he said.

Kindred Hospital Dayton reopened its inpatient behavioral health unit earlier this month. The 46-bed unit offers treatment for patients 18 and older. Rooms house two patients.

The new team includes four nurse practitioners and a dedicated on-site physician to see patients every day.

Kindred took over management of the unit on Aug. 1 and has seen the number of inpatients triple since then.

“For the community, the trust is back,” Lee said.

Total Care Family Practice is providing the medical and psychiatric services for Kindred Dayton under a one-year contract that started in July.

The behavioral health unit opened in 2023.

Lee was named CEO in March. He’s worked in hospital systems for 25 years, including 12 years as CEO at specialty hospitals in Washington, D.C., and Michigan.

Megan Knotts is the new behavioral health director of clinical services.

“At Kindred Hospital Dayton Behavioral Health Unit, we are here to be a facility that meets the needs of the community that were not previously being met, in terms of mental health services,” Knotts said.

Kindred Hospital Dayton is a long-term acute care hospital designed for extended recovery periods. The main hospital has 51 beds.

The 46-bed behavioral unit offers treatment for patients 18 and older, including dedicated services for geriatric patients. The unit offer 24-hour supervised psychiatric treatment and crisis support for mental health issues.

Behavioral health patients with complex medical conditions have access to all of Kindred’s onsite resources including physical, occupational and speech therapy; wound care; respiratory care and radiology services.

