Kroger celebrates reopening of fuel center with deals

The former fuel center closed in July 2025, and the current center opened in late November.

“The expansion is due to increased customer demand, along with our strategic growth in the area,” a spokesperson previously said.

The $3 million upgrades to the fuel center feature 18 pump stations, along with snacks and general car maintenance merchandise.

Customers are also invited to come back to the Kroger store on Saturday, Dec. 6, for a special customer appreciation day where special offers and deals will be featured throughout the store.

As part of a celebration on Friday, Kroger presented a check donation to the Northwest Dayton St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry to give back to the community.