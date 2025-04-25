Kroger Marketplace proposed near Warren County’s Union Village in Turtlecreek Twp.

An administrative hearing is on the agenda for the May 13 commission meeting.

Union Village is a 1,300-acre master planned community surrounding Otterbein SeniorLife that is based on new urbanism, which incorporates walkability, sustainability, high quality of life and mixed land use. More than 4,500 single-family houses and townhomes are planned over the next 40 years on the property once inhabited by the Union Village Shakers.

Kroger would be on 15.4 acres on a 27-acre site on the northeast corner of the intersection with Ohio 741 and 63, with two access points along Ohio 63 with a future access point along Ohio 741.

“Turtlecreek Twp. is excited to welcome Kroger to our community,” said Tammy Boggs, township administrator. “This store will be a convenient way for our residents to shop for daily necessities and special occasions, and we appreciate Kroger’s investment in the township."

Construction is underway to widen Ohio 63 from Union Road in Monroe to just east of the intersection with Ohio 741 from two lanes to four lanes with dedicated turn lanes. The $19.5 million widening project is expected to be substantially complete by the end of this year and finished by June 2026, according to the Warren County Transportation Improvement District.

The Kroger proposal also includes a fuel center with a 198-square-foot kiosk. There will be five pump islands with nine pumps and 18 dispensing points.

The store would have 610 parking spaces, 15 grocery pick-up spaces, three truck docks and a double-lane pharmacy drive-thru. Nearly 14.5% of the parking area would be dedicated for landscaping, which exceeds the interior landscape requirement of 10%, according to project plans.

There would be an eight-foot streetscape buffer along Ohio 63. A 10-foot landscape buffer is proposed to the north of the Kroger store to screen residential areas north of the site, according to plans submitted to the county.

Water service will be provided by the Warren County Water Department. Sanitary sewer will be installed and connected to the Butler County system.

Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager of Kroger’s Cincinnati-Dayton Division declined to share information on the estimated project cost or number of employees.

However, plans for a proposed Kroger Marketplace in Hamilton indicate it is a $35 million investment and has the same square footage as the proposed store in Turtlecreek Twp. The Cincinnati-based grocery giant said it plans to employ 324 full- and part-time associates.

Explore New Kroger Marketplace clears first Hamilton hurdle toward city approval

The new store in Hamilton would feature enhanced produce, bakery, deli and meat departments, as well as a Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese and home goods, according to the plans.

In addition to the proposed Kroger Marketplace near Union Village, the southern corner of Ohio 741 and Ohio 63 will be the future site of a Wawa convenience store and gas station. It also is within the Union Village development district. Wawa will have three entrances, two from Ohio 63 and one from Ohio 741, county records show.