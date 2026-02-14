LexisNexis rebrand plans include apartments, 750 jobs to be created at ‘the Pike’

A conceptual site plan for the rebranding of the LexisNexis campus in Miami Twp. as “the Pike” shows developers are planning to create about five apartment buildings and bring hundreds of jobs to the mixed-use business park.

Industrial Commercial Properties, in a joint venture with longtime partner Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), acquired the LexisNexis-occupied office campus off Springboro Pike near Interstate-75 in February 2021.

In a preliminary development plan that recently went before the Miami Twp. Zoning Commission, a conceptual site plan reveals more of what’s expected to come for the campus.

There are five apartment buildings with approximately 45 units per building included in the site plan, along with potential amenity spaces for those residents. There are also four large office buildings and a handful of smaller facilities throughout the campus marked for commercial, restaurant or retail uses.

There’s no hard timeline for the redevelopment, but beautification efforts are expected to start this year.

“As part of this zoning effort, we’re also planning to rebrand the LexisNexis’ office park as ‘the Pike’ — which would include branded signage, wayfinding and landscaping upgrades in 2026. All of this (is) to announce and acknowledge that we are a mixed-use business park with LexisNexis as one of our prominent users," said Jeff Martin, senior vice president of development at ICP.

LexisNexis, a data analytics and research company, was secured as a long-term tenant for the property, where they will occupy 137,000 square feet in the building at 9443 Springboro Pike.

“The right sizing of their office footprint coming out of the pandemic is allowing them to thrive and for us to create a diversity of users for the community,” Martin said.

ICP’s leasing of other office spaces at the Pike is ongoing with 250,000 square feet of renovated office space currently leased and 750 jobs expected to be created and maintained throughout the office campus by later this year, Martin said. ICP is also optimistic it will attract residential developers as the company continues to add office employment density and commercial amenities.

“We’re working on several new and exciting office deals that will absorb another 100,000 (square feet) of new office leasing this year,” Martin said.

At the same time, Accelevation, which manufactures infrastructure for data centers, is expanding from utilizing 27,000 square feet to using 52,000 square feet at the Pike just two years after their initial occupancy, Martin said.

The entire site is 43.65 acres or 1,901,139 square feet, according to the preliminary development plan application.

As part of the redevelopment, ICP is seeking to rezone the campus from from a general office district to special purpose planned unit development to allow for a mixed-use campus.

“This rezoning approach will provide the developers and community a strong road map to (attract and retain) complementary uses that can breathe life into this property and create a real mixed-use attraction with several uses that can support one-another,” the rezoning application reads.

