L.L.Bean and new restaurant coming to The Greene in 2026

Also joining The Greene in 2026 is Scramblers, a breakfast franchise, anticipated to open in the former Taste of Belgium, a 3,871-square-foot space at 10 Greene Blvd. Taste of Belgium closed its doors in January.

Scramblers is anticipated to open in early 2026, while L.L.Bean isn’t expected to open until the fall of 2026, according to an announcement from The Greene.

“The addition of a brand as storied and beloved as L.L.Bean represents the continuation of the incredible momentum we’re experiencing at The Greene,” said Zach Bornstein, CEO of Olshan Properties, The Greene Town Center’s parent company.

“Following the Center’s successful 2025 retail launches, and with Scramblers as an added dining option, these two new offerings demonstrate how premium retailers view The Greene as the region’s top retail destination.”

The Beavercreek L.L.Bean location is one of multiple planned locations for the Freeport, Maine-based retailer next year. The other brick-and-mortar L.L.Bean locations are planned in Maple Grove, Minnesota; Franklin, Tennessee; Naperville, Illinois; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Scramblers has one other location in the Dayton region at 9600 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.

The Greene has seen a series of both closures and new openings over the course of 2025. Several stores opened, including Arhaus Furniture store, Pure Couture Prom & Social, and “first to market” retailers Anthropologie, Kendra Scott and Warby Parker. In addition to Taste of Belgium and Forever 21, the Greene also lost Brio Italian Grill and Esporta Fitness.