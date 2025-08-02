Local brewery for sale: ‘We have just run out of gas to run it ourselves’

The owners of Bock Family Brewing in Washington Twp. are ready to pass the torch to someone else after operating the brewery since 2021.

“We just wanted to get back to our normal lives with the day jobs we still have, spend more time with our child who is growing up fast, and do fun things again,” said Jen and Ian Bock. “The brewery isn’t failing, we have just run out of gas to run it ourselves.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

The owners have been thinking about selling the business for two months. They said the brewery is growing and paying for itself, but they’re ready to have one job instead of multiple.

Jen has worked as an attorney since 2013 and specializes in landlord/tenant law. Ian continues to work in the IT department at the University of Dayton.

When the couple opened Bock Family Brewing in the former location of Sojourners Brewstillery after years of homebrewing they saw potential.

They wanted to honor and celebrate their German heritage by opening the German-inspired brewery and provide a family-friendly space for the community.

“We will be open until someone else takes over,” the owners said.

They’re proud of the relationships they have built and the products they have made. When asked what they will miss the most, they said the people, staff and beer.

The couple is looking for “someone to come in and keep the beer business alive.”

The sale of the brewery includes everything inside, as well as the licenses.

“Since it is our name, someone will want to change that,” the owners said. “People have their own recipes but are welcome to use ours, it’s not a secret.”

Bock Family Brewing will be listed with a realtor soon. Those interested should email bockfamilybrewing@gmail.com. The sale price will be disclosed to interested buyers.