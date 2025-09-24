Local retailers cautiously optimistic about holiday sales

The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for the iconic restaurant and inn, serving more than 30,000 people in December alone, Fritz said.

He said all indicators - business so far this year, holiday reservations - point to a successful winter in spite of an uncertain economic environment and signs the economy is slowing.

Holiday retail sales are likely to increase between 2.9% and 3.4%, totaling between $1.61 trillion and $1.62 trillion, between November and January, according to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast.

Last year, sales grew by 4.2% over the same period.

A Sept. 12 report from the National Retail Federation said August retail sales were up over July, but only by 0.5%.

“Spending was supported by lower fuel costs, tax-free holidays and consumers buying products before tariff increases take effect,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Shay said even with weaker job growth than expected, employment remains stable and at a high level.

“Nonetheless, consumers are preserving spending power by cutting back on less-essential services,” he said.

What that means for the holiday shopping season remains to be seen.

“That’s really hard to figure out,” said Jeff Waller, manager of K&G Bike Center, 116 W. Franklin St. in Centerville. “The bike industry is kind of a disaster right now. The tariffs. Supply chains.”

Once a staple present found under the Christmas tree, Waller said he now sees more sales at Easter because of the weather is so much better in spring.

He’s hoping to maintain sales through the holiday shopping season supported by customer sentiment to shop local and efforts by the city.

“Centerville’s uptown is really pushing Christmas this year. We hope to get a lot of foot traffic from that,” he said.

Centerville’s annual Holiday Walk is Nov. 23.

Jessica Matemu, a sales associate at Betsey’s Boutique Shop, 235 S. Main St. in Springboro, is also expecting community-sponsored holiday events to help drive sales.

In the Springboro boutique’s case, it will be added revenues to what’s already been a good year, she said.

“Things have been picking up and Christmas in Springboro is always busy,” Matemu said. “The whole year has been more (than last year).”

Matemu said gift card sales have been particularly strong. She’s also seen a lot of return customers which she attributed to the shop’s sales which rotate daily between its inventory of clothing, bags and jewelry.

Christmas in Old Springboro begins Nov. 21.

Sisters Grace Neal and Summer Hall are so confident in the 2025 holiday shopping season that they’ve decided to open six days a week beginning this month at their Miamisburg shop, With Much Grace Boutique, 48 S. Main St.

“We expect Christmas to be booming. We expect it to explode on Nov. 1,” Neal said. They will close the week prior to set their holiday displays of specialty gifts and home decor, and their new children’s department.

Since renovating their new location this past summer, Hall said they have seen “heavy local support and a lot of foot traffic.”

The sisters offer 15% discounts to customers who work in military, police and fire professions, in addition to custom gift wrapping and personalization on a wide selection of merchandise.

Hall said with the community response they’re received so far and the upward trend in sales the store has experienced over the last three months, she’s not at all concerned about the economic environment of the country playing the role of the Grinch this holiday season.

“You just have to be positive,” she said.

The Miamisburg Holiday Celebration is Dec. 6.