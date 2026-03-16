Local Wendy’s closure part of national closings

Wendy’s is planning to close 5-6% of its locations in the U.S. in the first half of 2026, according to its latest earnings report, which also stated that U.S. sales declined 10.5% in the last quarter of 2025.

Global systemwide sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $3.4 billion, a decrease of 8.3%, and for the full year were $14 billion, a decrease of 3.5%, according to the shareholder report.

Excluding the U.S., international systemwide sales for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 grew 6.2% and 8.1%, respectively, according to the report.

Last year, the restaurants at 4465 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek near The Greene and 2948 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. near the Dayton Mall closed.

During 2025, Wendy’s opened 268 new restaurants, of which 15 were company-operated and 253 were franchisee-operated, according to its Securities and Exchange Commission filing. During 2025, Wendy’s closed 111 restaurants, of which five were company-operated and 106 were franchisee-operated. The closed restaurants were “generally underperforming,” according to the company.

At the end of 2025, there were 5,969 Wendy’s restaurants in operation in the U.S., according to the company. Of these restaurants, 423 were operated by the company and 5,546 were operated by a total of 203 franchisees.

In addition, at the end of last year, there were 1,428 Wendy’s restaurants in operation in 38 foreign countries and U.S. territories. Of the international restaurants, 1,417 were operated by a total of 117 franchisees and 11 were operated by the company.

The Dayton Daily News reached out to the fast-food chain for comment.