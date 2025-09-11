Machines removed from Huber Heights pool hall amid ongoing investigation

An investigation was reported at a Huber Heights pool hall where crews were seen leaving with machines early Thursday afternoon.
Huber Heights police and the Ohio Investigative Unit were at Action Palace at 5605 Old Troy Pike. A sign from the OIU was on the pool hall’s door stating it was temporarily closed.
Crews wheeled black storage containers into the business and exited with the containers and four machines, which were loaded into a black van.
Crews on the scene declined to comment due to an ongoing investigation.
We have reached out to police and the OIU for details. This story will be updated as more information is available.
In Other News
1
AES Ohio opens door to new ‘Gift of Power’ financial aid applications
2
Dayton VA to ‘stand down’ for veterans Friday
3
Kettering Health plans for Fayette County facility
4
4 taken into custody after chase involving stolen SUV ends in Xenia
5
Cincinnati development firm buys Brown Street property for just over $1...
About the Author