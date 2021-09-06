Mad River Local Schools to require face masks for grades PreK-6

Students will not have to wear masks while outdoors for recess or during outdoor class activities. Students with a medical condition that would prevent them from wearing a mask must provide a note from their doctor to their building principal.

“Ultimately, we want our students in school, all day, every day, five days a week,” read a statement from the school district. “The only way we can ensure this is to require masks for all students in PK-6, where the majority of students are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Masking unvaccinated students allows us not to have to quarantine students who are in close contact with a COVID-positive person. If they were not masked, they would have to be quarantined for 10 days.”