Man accused in deadly Miamisburg shooting, 13-hour manhunt indicted

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Turner is accused of shooting and killing Leslie Renee Ross.

On March 12, Miamisburg police responded to a house in the 700 block of Golden Arrow Court around 9:27 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a shooting.

“The guy shot his girlfriend in my basement, and he’s got a gun,” the caller said, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The caller said the man, later identified as Turner, wanted his help. The caller left the house with his dog before reporting the shooting.

When police arrived at the Golden Arrow Court house they found Ross in a puddle of blood in the lounge area in the basement.

An investigation determined Turner used Ross’s gun to shoot her five times, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police identified Turner as a suspect using surveillance camera footage and witness statements. The police department posted on social media asking for the public’s help locating him.

Officers arrested Turner following a 13-hour manhunt early Thursday afternoon.

A couple walking near South Elm Street and West Blossom Hill Road in West Carrollton saw Turner and called police.

“They saw the post on social media, saw that it was him and called us for help,” Miamisburg police Chief Mike Brem said. “We can’t thank them enough for being willing to communicate that to us.”

Turner reportedly had suspected methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest.

Neither Turner nor Ross were residents at the Miamisburg house, but Turner had been staying there, according to police.

Brem said the pair knew each other for a brief period, but didn’t share how or when they met.

Turner is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.