Man accused of shooting woman multiple times in Miamisburg charged with murder

He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault.

Around 9:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Miamisburg police responded to a house in the 700 block of Golden Arrow Court after a man reported a shooting.

“The guy shot his girlfriend in my basement and he’s got a gun,” the caller said, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The caller told a dispatcher the man, later identified as Turner, wanted his help.

He left the home with his dog and called 911 from another house.

Miamisburg police met with the man, who told them he was in his bedroom when he heard a slapping sound come from the basement, according to court records.

“Dametrius then came upstairs and told (the caller) that he had messed up and that he needed help,” an affidavit read. “(He) was asked if Dametrius told him what had occurred and (he) stated that he didn’t have to because he already knew that (there) were gunshots and he knew that Dametrius did something bad.”

The man said he heard five or six gunshots.

He gave police surveillance video that captured audio of the shooting and Turner coming upstairs with a gun in his hand, according to court documents.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman face down in a puddle of blood in the lounge area of the basement.

Leslie Ross, 52, was pronounced dead at the house. She was shot five times.

Another resident was reportedly in the basement shower at the time of the shooting.

“He heard the victim yell, ‘Don’t do it. No!' before hearing what he thought was slapping noises,” an affidavit read. “He thought Dametrius (was) striking something like the floor or the dog.”

He then went to his room. He reportedly did not see Ross in the basement.

Investigators recovered four shell casings from the residence.

Police identified Turner as a suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.

After a 13-hour man hunt, officers arrested Turner around 12:16 p.m. Thursday in West Carrollton.

A couple was walking near South Elm Street and West Blossom Hill Road and saw Turner, Miamisburg police Chief Mike Brem said during a press conference Thursday.

“They saw the post on social media, saw that it was him and called us for help,” he said. “We can’t thank them enough for being willing to communicate that to us.”

Officers found suspected methamphetamine on Turner.

He did not have the murder weapon on him when he was arrested, according to police. He also did not have a backpack or coat he was seen with when he left the Golden Arrow Court house.

Brem said neither Turner nor Ross were residents of the home but had been staying there. Ross was from Dayton and Turner previously lived in Indiana and other states.

Turner and Ross knew each other for a brief period, but details about how and when they met were not available as of Thursday.