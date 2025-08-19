Man accused in shooting outside Dayton club sentenced to at least 10 years

A man was sentenced to at least a decade in prison in connection to multiple crimes, including a shooting outside a Dayton club.
What was he sentenced to?
• Re’Vaun Lucas, 30, was sentenced to 10 to 11.5 years for three cases in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
• The sentence included:
— Two to three years for two counts of felonious assault
— Five to six and a half years for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
— Three years for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and having weapons while under disability
What was he convicted of?
• Lucas was indicted on three counts of felonious assault on March 4, 2024, for a shooting nearly two years ago in Dayton.
• He pleaded guilty to two of the counts in July. The third felonious assault charge was dismissed.
• Lucas was also convicted in two separate cases — one for failure to comply and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and another for failure to comply and having weapons while under disability — unrelated to the shooting.
What happened?
• On Sept. 23, 2023, a shooting was reported outside a club in the 1800 block of Needmore Road in Dayton.
• Lucas pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at a crowd, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
• A person was reportedly shot in the arm and torso.
• Initially, Lucas’ sister, Jayla Lucas, was also facing felonious assault charges in the case. Her charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the prosecutor’s office could file charges against her again, in September 2024.
