Man accused of secretly filming juveniles in Riverside bathroom pleads guilty

• Antonio Nitz, 26, pleaded guilty as charged to 20 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 23 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and five counts of voyeurism, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

What was he accused of?

• Nitz allegedly hid a cellphone in a bathroom at a pool party. The phone captured adults and juveniles in various stages of undress, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records. • An investigation by Riverside police determine he had videos from as far back as 2023, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. • Nitz previously secretly set up electronic devices in different bathrooms and recorded minors in various stages of undress, according to an affidavit. • There were six victims — four juveniles and two adults. • Nitz knew at least one of his victims, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What happens next?