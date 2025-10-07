Man accused of secretly filming juveniles in Riverside bathroom pleads guilty

A man who reportedly used a cellphone to secretly film people, including juveniles, in a Riverside bathroom pleaded guilty to nearly 50 charges.
What did he plead to?
• Antonio Nitz, 26, pleaded guilty as charged to 20 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 23 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and five counts of voyeurism, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
What was he accused of?
• Nitz allegedly hid a cellphone in a bathroom at a pool party. The phone captured adults and juveniles in various stages of undress, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.
• An investigation by Riverside police determine he had videos from as far back as 2023, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nitz previously secretly set up electronic devices in different bathrooms and recorded minors in various stages of undress, according to an affidavit.
• There were six victims — four juveniles and two adults.
• Nitz knew at least one of his victims, according to the prosecutor’s office.
What happens next?
• Sentencing information was not available as of Tuesday.
• Plea documents indicated Nitz would be a Tier II sex offender. Tier II offenders must register their address every 180 days for 25 years.
