Man accused of secretly filming juveniles in Riverside bathroom pleads guilty

49 minutes ago
A man who reportedly used a cellphone to secretly film people, including juveniles, in a Riverside bathroom pleaded guilty to nearly 50 charges.

What did he plead to?

• Antonio Nitz, 26, pleaded guilty as charged to 20 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 23 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and five counts of voyeurism, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Antonio T. Nitz. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

What was he accused of?

• Nitz allegedly hid a cellphone in a bathroom at a pool party. The phone captured adults and juveniles in various stages of undress, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

• An investigation by Riverside police determine he had videos from as far back as 2023, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Nitz previously secretly set up electronic devices in different bathrooms and recorded minors in various stages of undress, according to an affidavit.

• There were six victims — four juveniles and two adults.

• Nitz knew at least one of his victims, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What happens next?

• Sentencing information was not available as of Tuesday.

• Plea documents indicated Nitz would be a Tier II sex offender. Tier II offenders must register their address every 180 days for 25 years.

