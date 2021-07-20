Man arrested Saturday after reportedly shooting at truck, leading to standoff

In court documents, the officer noted a bullet hole in the truck’s windshield, though the man was not injured.

Police surrounded the house on Fairbanks Avenue and told Jones to come out, but Jones refused, police said.

After acquiring a search warrant, the Dayton SWAT team entered the house, finding Jones and the woman who had been dropped off, the affidavit said.

Police said that the woman confirmed the victim’s story, and they found bullets and a .40-caliber pistol in the house.

According to the Montgomery County Jail site, Jones was arrested just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.