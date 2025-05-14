Man charged in connection to Harrison Twp. SWAT standoff

His bond was set at $50,000 on Tuesday.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported aggravated robbery in the 4000 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Twp.

The victim reported reported the suspect, later identified as Bean, pointed a gun at their head and stole money, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was able leave the house safely and call 911.

When deputies arrived, Bean was still inside the house and reportedly refused to come outside.

Deputies believed he was armed with a handgun and rifle. The house was secured and Montgomery County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team responded.

After hours of negotiations, Bean came outside and was arrested without incident.

Bean and the victim are known to each other, according to the sheriff’s office.

