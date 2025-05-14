Breaking: Rep. Creech removed from committee posts after sexual misconduct probe, no further sanctions expected

Man charged in connection to Harrison Twp. SWAT standoff

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A 31-year-old man is facing charges following a reported robbery that resulted in a SWAT standoff in Harrison Twp. Sunday.

William J. Bean was charged with one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of having a weapon while under disability in Vandalia Municipal Court.

His bond was set at $50,000 on Tuesday.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported aggravated robbery in the 4000 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Twp.

ExploreRELATED: Man in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Harrison Twp.
William J. Bean. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

The victim reported reported the suspect, later identified as Bean, pointed a gun at their head and stole money, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was able leave the house safely and call 911.

When deputies arrived, Bean was still inside the house and reportedly refused to come outside.

Deputies believed he was armed with a handgun and rifle. The house was secured and Montgomery County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team responded.

After hours of negotiations, Bean came outside and was arrested without incident.

Bean and the victim are known to each other, according to the sheriff’s office.

Staff writer Holly Souther contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
5 local cities launch co-responder program for mental health, addiction...
2
Belle of Dayton Distillery wins double gold medal for bourbon, now...
3
Tipp City gives Wawa partial OK; two more gas stations set for same...
4
Rep. Creech removed from committee posts after sexual misconduct probe...
5
Former Dayton AMVETS commander accused of embezzling more than $600,000

About the Author