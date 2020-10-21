Man charged in mallet attack of girl, 17, wants insanity defense

A 33-year-old Kettering man charged in the mallet attack of a 17-year-old girl last month at a Centerville park wants an insanity defense.
Johnny Angelo Hansen soon will undergo a mental competency evaluation, ordered by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton following a motion filed last week by Hansen’s attorney Michael Booher to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Hansen is accused of using a rubber mallet to attack the teen during the afternoon of Sept. 24 as she was walking on the Iron Horse Park Trail in Centerville.
“The victim’s screams for help were heard by a neighbor, who witnessed the defendant attacking the girl,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in an Oct. 5 news release announcing Hansen’s indictment.
The teen suffered serious cuts on her head, which prosecutors said required dozens of staples. A man who lived near the park heard the girl’s screams. His arrival halted the attack, police said.
Hansen is charged with two counts each of felonious assault, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.
He is held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. Should be post bond, he must participate in the electronic home detention program, according to court records.