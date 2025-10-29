Man charged in Miami Twp. crash that killed 6-year-old girl

• Indictment: Jared Thrush, 40, is facing one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of endangering children (parent) in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

One of the endangering children counts is a first-degree misdemeanor. The other two charges are third-degree felonies.

What was he accused of?

• Serious crash: Around 6:20 p.m. on July 9, Thursh was driving a 2024 Hyundai Elantra west on Shepherd Road near Miamisburg Springboro Road when he lost control of the car, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The car went off the right side of the road and hit multiple trees before coming to a stop in a ravine.

Ambulances took Thrush to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries and the two girls to the Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, according to OSHP.

One of the girls, 6-year-old Mila Thrush, died from her injuries on July 24.

What happens next?

• Court appearance: Jared Thrush is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 13.

A warrant was issued for Jared Thrush after the indictment was filed Wednesday.