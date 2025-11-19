Man gets prison for 12-year-old boy’s abduction in Dayton

Demarcus Pleasure, 38, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. for one count of abduction for three years in prison, to be served at the same time as a separate three-year prison term for attempting to commit felonious assault in a separate case.

He received credit for 243 days in confinement in the abduction case and 113 days in confinement in the felonious assault case.

Pleasure was forbidden to contact the victims in either case or the co-defendant in the abduction case, Reka Jarmon. After his prison sentence, Pleasure will be on parole for one to three years.

The abduction

Pleasure and Jarmon were accused of going to a house on West Hillcrest Avenue on Feb. 22, then hitting the 12-year-old boy multiple times, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The pair then reportedly forced the boy out of the home and drove him to another residence on Lexington Avenue. According to court documents, they continued to assault the boy and poured bleach on his face.

“(He) sustained injuries to his eyes and face as a result of this assault,” an affidavit read.

Emergency crews were called to the Lexington Avenue home, and medics took the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Investigation and charges

Later investigation found that the boy may have been a sexual assault suspect, Dayton police said.

Pleasure and Jamon were both charged with kidnapping, assault and abduction, though the kidnapping and assault charges against Pleasure were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

What happens next?

The case against Jamon is ongoing.

She is scheduled for a final pretrial hearing Nov. 20, followed by a trial Dec. 8.