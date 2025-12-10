Man gets prison for Dayton bar shooting that seriously injured 1

• Prison time: Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell sentenced Jacob Brady, 28, to five to seven and a half years in prison for felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

He received credit for 100 days already spent in custody.

• Restitution: Brady was also ordered to pay $438 in restitution to the shooting victim.

What was he accused of?

• The shooting: Brady was accused of shooting another man outside Pat’s Bar at 2725 Linden Avenue early June 22.

A bartender showed investigators a video of a man firing two rounds toward another, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit. The shooter was later identified as Brady.

The victim sustained critical injuries, and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

• The argument: According to the affidavit, the shooting possibly occurred because “It appeared that Jacob Brady shot (the man) due to a female that had dated (the man) and did not want to be romantically involved with Mr. Brady.”

• What Brady said: Brady told detectives he shot the man because of threats the man made against him, court documents said.

No other witnesses heard the threats, a detective said.

• Jail calls: Brady also was investigated for calls from the jail where he reportedly laughed about the incident, saying, “I’m going to put that on a T-shirt, BLAM, that boy down,” the affidavit said.