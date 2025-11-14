Man indicted in deadly shooting during dice game at Dayton lounge

• Indictment: A grand jury indicted Quandric Lavar Morris-Ogelsby, 38, of Dayton, on four counts of murder, two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he accused of?

• Deadly shooting: Morris-Ogelsby is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Keyson Webb at Sugar’s Lounge at 1919 N. Main St. early on April 5.

Dayton police responded to the bar and found Webb in a back room. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

• Dice game: Witness statements, video surveillance and other details uncovered during the investigation revealed Morris-Ogelsby and Webb were rolling dice with others when the shooting happened, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Surveillance cameras show Mr. Morris-Ogelsby with a weapon in hand walking toward the area where Mr. Webb was located,” Dayton police Maj. Chris Malson said. “The actual shooting is outside of the video surveillance; however, moments after he is seen walking toward Mr. Webb with the weapon, he is seen back on camera leaving bloody footprints behind, carrying a bag and also holding a weapon.”

Morris-Ogelsby reportedly went to the kitchen and took one of the security DVRs before fleeing.

• Reward offered: On Nov. 4, police announced the FBI was offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to Morris-Ogelsby‘s arrest.

He turned himself into police that evening.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Morris-Ogelsby‘s arraignment is set for Tuesday.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.