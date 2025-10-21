Breaking: 1 in custody after school shooting threat closes Northridge schools

Man indicted in deadly shooting of landscaper in Dayton

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

A grand jury indicted a Dayton man on murder charges after he reportedly got into an argument with an Eaton landscaper and shot him.

What was he indicted on?

Indictment: Travis Jackson, 36, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count each of involuntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Travis Jackson. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

What was he accused of?

Argument turned physical: On Sept. 18, 22-year-old Tanner Skaggs was working for Dunham’s Landscaping at a home in the first block of Indiana Avenue.

Witnesses told investigators Jackson exited a house and got into an argument with Skaggs about dirt and lawn clippings getting on his vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

ExploreCourt records: Man confronted landscaper over grass, mud on vehicle prior to deadly shooting

“The defendant had confronted the victim and was told they would blow the clippings off the vehicle,” a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office read.

Jackson stepped into the road and shot Skaggs, according to an affidavit.

Skaggs reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds.

Warrant served: Police recovered a 9mm handgun from Jackson’s home, according to municipal court records.

They found two 9mm casings in the road near Jackson’s vehicle.

What happens next?

Court hearing: Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

In Other News
1
Cruiser hit while responding to crash in Harrison Twp.; minor injury...
2
1 in custody after school shooting threat closes Northridge schools
3
Thug Rider sentenced to prison after pleading guilty
4
Thug Riders: What’s next for 14 members of motorcycle club accused of...
5
Hailstorm Vintage to open in Waynesville with nostalgic vibe — and...

About the Author