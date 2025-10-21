Man indicted in deadly shooting of landscaper in Dayton

• Indictment: Travis Jackson, 36, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count each of involuntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Argument turned physical: On Sept. 18, 22-year-old Tanner Skaggs was working for Dunham’s Landscaping at a home in the first block of Indiana Avenue.

Witnesses told investigators Jackson exited a house and got into an argument with Skaggs about dirt and lawn clippings getting on his vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

“The defendant had confronted the victim and was told they would blow the clippings off the vehicle,” a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office read.

Jackson stepped into the road and shot Skaggs, according to an affidavit.

Skaggs reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds.

• Warrant served: Police recovered a 9mm handgun from Jackson’s home, according to municipal court records.

They found two 9mm casings in the road near Jackson’s vehicle.

What happens next?

• Court hearing: Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.