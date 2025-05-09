Man pleads guilty in connection to 15-year-old girl’s murder in Harrison Twp.

An involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charge were dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27.

On Nov. 17, 2023, Byrdsong reportedly drove 15-year-old Heaven Washington to an ATM to get money for a field trip later that day.

Montgomery County Children Services had temporary custody of Washington and had placed her in a group home where Byrdsong was working at, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On the drive back, a vehicle pulled up beside them near Turner Road and Philadelphia Avenue and a gunman fired multiple times.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded, but when they arrived they learned a private vehicle had taken Washington to the hospital.

She died from multiple gunshot wounds at Miami Valley Hospital.

Investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a Toyota RAV-4 and found it near the Englewood Meijer.

The Toyota fled while detectives were surveilling it in an unmarked vehicle, leading to a chase.

The pursuit went through multiple communities, including New Lebanon and Farmersville. The Toyota’s average speed was 109.8 mph while on the highway, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Deputies found the SUV abandoned in a field on Havermale Road.

Video surveillance identified 31-year-old Tommy Moreland as a suspect.

Moreland and Byrdsong had an ongoing feud, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of how an ongoing street grudge can escalate to a fatal encounter, tragically taking the life of an innocent little girl on her way to school for a field trip,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

In March, Moreland was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault, two counts of murder and tampering with evidence and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

He was sentenced to 37 to 46½ years in prison.

Two others, Darrell Bostic and Denisha Taylor, have charges pending in connection to Washington’s death.

Bostic, who is accused of being in the SUV with Moreland when he shot Washington, has a final pretrial hearing on Aug. 20 and is scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 25.

He’s facing murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability charges.

Taylor was indicted on tampering with evidence and obstructing justice charges. Her next hearing is scheduled for May 28.

Washington’s estate is suing Byrdsong and the group home, Reflections Group Home LLC, claiming they were negligent in the teen’s death.

The case was previously scheduled to go to trial on May 14, but the defense requested the trial be continued, according to court documents.