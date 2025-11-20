Breaking: 11 Wendy’s restaurants in Dayton area to offer free food for ‘Community Day’ on Friday

Man pleads guilty in explosion, fire at Piqua High School

Piqua High School's entrance caught fire after an explosive device was detonated Monday, July 1, 2024. Multiple windows and doors were reportedly blown out as a result. Photo courtesy Piqua Police Department.

1 hour ago
A man accused of using an explosive device to set Piqua High School on fire pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

What did he plead to?

• Guilty plea: Grady Egerton, 21, of Piqua, pleaded guilty to one count each of felonious assault, arson, assault, vandalism and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Grady William Douglas Egerton. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

What was he accused of?

• Explosive device: Egerton reportedly made an explosive device and detonated it at Piqua High School on July 1, 2024.

Multiple 911 callers reported the incident, saying a trash can was on fire in the entrance and that a popping noise and explosion was heard in the area, according to Miami County Communication Center records.

• Video footage: Surveillance cameras showed Egerton walking in front of the school’s entrance minutes before the fire was reported, according to Piqua police records.

Egerton allegedly put a propane tank behind the trash can and threw a lit match near the tank. When the trash can didn’t catch fire, he threw a match in it, causing the propane tank to explode, according to police.

• Standoff: Investigators received a search warrant for Egerton’s home.

While serving it, Egerton pulled out a weapon and officers shot at him, according to police.

“During the execution of the search warrant, Egerton produced a pistol, and officers fired shots at the suspect,” read a statement from police. “Following a multi-hour standoff and utilizing gas to evacuate the suspect, officers deployed a Taser to take Egerton into custody at about 4 a.m. (July 2, 2024).”

Once Egerton was in custody, police determined the weapon was a CO2 pistol, or air gun.

• School damage: The explosion and fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Several doors and windows were blown out and the high school’s entrance caught fire, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Egerton is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 29.

