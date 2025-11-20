Man pleads guilty in explosion, fire at Piqua High School

• Guilty plea: Grady Egerton, 21, of Piqua, pleaded guilty to one count each of felonious assault, arson, assault, vandalism and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Explosive device: Egerton reportedly made an explosive device and detonated it at Piqua High School on July 1, 2024.

Multiple 911 callers reported the incident, saying a trash can was on fire in the entrance and that a popping noise and explosion was heard in the area, according to Miami County Communication Center records.

• Video footage: Surveillance cameras showed Egerton walking in front of the school’s entrance minutes before the fire was reported, according to Piqua police records.

Egerton allegedly put a propane tank behind the trash can and threw a lit match near the tank. When the trash can didn’t catch fire, he threw a match in it, causing the propane tank to explode, according to police.

• Standoff: Investigators received a search warrant for Egerton’s home.

While serving it, Egerton pulled out a weapon and officers shot at him, according to police.

“During the execution of the search warrant, Egerton produced a pistol, and officers fired shots at the suspect,” read a statement from police. “Following a multi-hour standoff and utilizing gas to evacuate the suspect, officers deployed a Taser to take Egerton into custody at about 4 a.m. (July 2, 2024).”

Once Egerton was in custody, police determined the weapon was a CO2 pistol, or air gun.

• School damage: The explosion and fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Several doors and windows were blown out and the high school’s entrance caught fire, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Egerton is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 29.