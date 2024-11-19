Man sentenced to at least 14 years in deadly Dayton shooting

Earlier this month Krieger was convicted of two counts of involuntary manslaughter following a jury trial for murder. He was found not guilty of two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

A judge found Krieger guilty of three counts of having weapons under disability.

The defense urged the court to merge the counts and sought the minimum sentence of six years, according to court records.

Krieger’s defense acknowledged it was reckless for him to handle a gun after everyone had been drinking, but said he never intended to shoot anyone.

The prosecution sought consecutive sentences for a total of 17 years, noting a single term would not reflect the seriousness of the incident.

The case stems from the shooting death of 43-year-old Donavan Sampson on Aug. 12, 2023.

Dayton police responded to the 2000 block of Leo Street around 3:23 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a man shot and killed his friend.

“He came out the bedroom, he shot my dude, and I knocked him out,” the caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. “He’s still in there. I got his gun.”

When officers arrived, Sampson was sitting on the couch with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Sampson, Krieger and a third man were reportedly hanging out and drinking in Krieger’s living room when Krieger left the room.

“Krieger walks back into the living room and walks up to Sampson putting a gun into his chest and pulls the trigger, shooting Sampson one time in the chest,” an affidavit read.

Sampson was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Krieger was also taken to the hospital for jaw surgery.