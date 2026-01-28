Man sentenced to at least 28 years in prison for Miamisburg rape

He was also designated a Tier III sex offender and is required to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

On Jan. 8, Baker pleaded guilty to four counts of rape of a substantially impaired victim, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

Fourteen counts of sexual battery, 10 counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of aggravated burglary and theft were dismissed.

Baker is accused of raping a woman at a Miamisburg apartment on Aug. 12.

The woman, Baker and a third person were at the apartment to sing karaoke. After the third person left, the woman passed out due to intoxication, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

An affidavit stated the woman didn’t recall what happened when she woke up the next day, so she checked her security camera on her phone.

The footage reportedly showed Baker standing over her naked. The woman sent Miamisburg police detectives multiple videos from the evening.

A detective wrote in an affidavit that the footage showed the woman falling multiple times and stumbling from intoxication.

“In one video, (the woman) gets off the couch and states that (she’s) too drunk,” the affidavit read. “Taylor asks is (she’s) OK and (she) replies, ‘I’m drunk.’”

The woman appeared to pass out on the couch.

The footage showed Baker naked and undressing the woman before raping her, according to court documents.

The detective noted the woman was motionless multiples times while describing the sexual assault.

“Further, (the woman) is not seen moving during the rapes,” the affidavit read. “If (her) body moves, it is due to Taylor’s manipulation of (her) body.”

The detective also wrote there was no romantic contact or affection recorded between Baker and the woman while she was awake.

At one point, Baker reportedly noticed the camera and looked at it.

“It is after he sees that camera that Taylor becomes affectionate with (the woman),” the detective wrote.

Baker appeared to try to wake her up and then kissed and cuddled her, according to court records.

“(The woman) does not reciprocate this affection and does not appear to be conscious as (she) is unmoving,” the affidavit read.

About two hours later, Baker reportedly took two drinks from the apartment and left.

During an interview with police, Baker said the woman appeared to be flirting with him during the evening and that they had intimate contact, according to court records.

“However, when Taylor noticed (she) was starting to fall asleep, he decided to stop,” the affidavit read.