Man sentenced to at least 40 years in prison for double shooting in Dayton

On Dec. 6, 2023, Dayton police responded to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

A woman called 911 and said she was shot in the mouth, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Officers arrived to find a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. They found Dominique Battle, 35, dead in another room with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The woman was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Video reportedly showed Jackson walking in and out of the house.

“Phone records confirm that the defendant called the victim multiple times before he arrived and walked in,” according to Dayton Municipal Court records. “The defendant was arrested after the living victim picked him out as the shooter.”

Jackson was indicted on six counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts each of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery and one count each of possession of cocaine and having weapons under disability.

On July 1, a jury found him guilty on all charges except having weapons while under disability, which was separated for a trial by judge.

The judge found him guilty of the weapons charge after the jury trial, according to the prosecutor’s office.