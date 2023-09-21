NEW: 3 juveniles charged in photo with gun on Wayne HS property

Three juveniles are facing charges following a police investigation into a photo circulating on social media that appeared to show a teenager holding a gun inside Wayne High School.

“Through the investigation it was learned the firearm in the photo was a replica, and not a real gun,” said Sgt. Josh Fosnight of the Huber Heights Police Division.

Three juveniles, none of whom attend Huber Heights City Schools and are all from different school districts, were identified and misdemeanor charges of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or object indistinguishable from firearm in a school safety zone were approved by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Fosnight said.

In a letter Wednesday to district families, Superintendent Jason Enix said the photo was believed to have been taken over the weekend during a recreational sporting activity when school was not in session.

The photo, which has not been released by the district or police but can be seen in posts circulating on Facebook, shows two Black teens, one appearing to be a female with long black hair, wearing an all white outfit and holding up a handgun, with her face largely obscured. The other appears to be a male wearing a white shirt, yellow shoes and gray jeans with holes in them.

The social media post includes an obscenity about Wayne High School.

In the letter to families, Enix reiterated the district’s zero-tolerance policy for bringing weapons onto school grounds.

“We encourage parents to have a conversation with their students about appropriate behavior at school and the dangers of possessing weapons or weapon replicas,” the letter reads.

Enix urged any student or parent with concerns about a potential threat of harm within the district to use the “Stay Safe. Speak up!” hotline by calling 1-866-listen2me (1-866-547-8362).