Man sentenced to more than 20 years in Dayton deadly shooting

• His driver’s license was also suspended for five years.

• Terrill J. Nelson Sr., 35, was sentenced to 21 years and nine months in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he convicted of?

• In August, Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts each of murder, felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

What was he accused of?

• On Feb. 20, 2023, Lafeon Hamilton was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road.

• A woman called 911 shortly before midnight and said her brother had been drinking and shot her other brother in the head, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Hamilton and Nelson were not related to each other.

• Nelson stole a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe and fled the home, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said investigators used license plate reader technology to find the SUV.

• When officers initiated a traffic stop, Nelson allegedly fled, resulting in a police chase.

• Speeds reached around 100 mph during the pursuit, Bauer said.

• Police used stop stick tire deflation devices and a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the SUV and take Nelson into custody.