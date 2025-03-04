Man sentenced to over a decade in prison for fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Last month, Wood pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and three counts of having weapons while under disability.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He initially was charged with murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

A jury found Wood not guilty of tampering with evidence following a trial in October but couldn’t come to a verdict on the remaining charges.

On April 6 Dayton police found 18-year-old Larod Allen DeLong lying in the street while responding to a shooting in the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue.

During the early morning hours, Wood’s doorbell camera reportedly alerted him to movement in his driveway.

The camera footage showed he went outside with a gun and fired dozens of rounds at two people who were breaking into his car, according to Dayton police.

One of the rounds hit DeLong in the back of the head, killing him as he was running away, according to the prosecutor’s office.

An investigation showed Wood also shot a house across the street, as well as a garage at another house.

Investigators reportedly found four firearms in Wood’s home.