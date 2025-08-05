Man shot by Dayton officer after fleeing crash indicted

The failure to stop after an accident charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Around 1:15 p.m. on July 24, Dayton police officers were called to a crash reported in the 1000 block of West Third Street.

When police arrived on scene, they saw a man, later identified as Johnson, leaving the area, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“Dayton police officers observed Johnson holding a handgun while running away,” an affidavit read.

Officers followed Johnson on foot. One of the officers could be heard on body camera footage telling Johnson to show his hands twice.

“Johnson continued to flee on foot until he attempted to conceal the firearm in a storm drain,” the affidavit read. “Johnson was then observed grabbing the firearm off the ground, at which time a Dayton police officer opened fire.”

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of French Lane.

Johnson appeared to be bent over a drain in body camera footage. As he started to stand up the officer fired.

Police requested medics and began providing medical care to Johnson.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Medics transported him to the hospital with critical injuries.

Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal previously said it was about 12 seconds from the time officers first saw Johnson to when the shot was fired.

Johnson reportedly had a handgun in his right hand and a magazine in his left.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to municipal court records.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as well as the crash. Once the investigation is completed, Dayton police will handle its administrative investigation.