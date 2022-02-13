Hamburger icon
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

Crews responded to the 2000 block of Malvern Avenue on a reported stabbing at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

By Eric Schwartzberg
A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Dayton on Saturday night.

Crews responded to the 2000 block of Malvern Avenue on a reported stabbing at 11:44 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told this news outlet.

The unidentified man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. His name, age and condition were unavailable this morning.

