Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Dayton on Saturday night.
Crews responded to the 2000 block of Malvern Avenue on a reported stabbing at 11:44 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told this news outlet.
The unidentified man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. His name, age and condition were unavailable this morning.
